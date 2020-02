Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 21:53 Hits: 2

The Department of Defense (DOD) on Saturday extended the availability of temporary housing facilities that it opened up for travelers who may require quarantine for exposure to the coronavirus after returning from China to the U.S. Secretary of...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/defense/483248-depart-of-defense-extends-temporary-housing-support-for-quarantine