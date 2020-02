Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 16:42 Hits: 1

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said a deal with the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan “looks very promising” but is not without risk.Esper made the comments while speaking at the Munich Security...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/483235-us-defense-chief-says-taliban-deal-looks-very-promising-but-not-without-risk