Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 15:55 Hits: 0

The U.S. military is reportedly advancing plans to make ready for a potential pandemic of the coronavirus.Last month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper gave the order to initiate pandemic plans that include quarantining service members who have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/483101-us-military-making-preparations-for-potential-coronavirus-pandemic