Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 17:52 Hits: 0

A U.S. service member was killed in a noncombat incident in the Horn of Africa, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement Friday.The service member died Thursday in a “non-combat related incident in Djibouti,” where the military’s largest and only...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/483126-us-service-member-killed-in-non-combat-incident-in-africa