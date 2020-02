Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 23:11 Hits: 0

Lawmakers are warning that U.S. officials are still far from the finish line in their peace talks with the Taliban as the Trump administration touts a breakthrough.A formal announcement could come as soon as this weekend that the United States and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/483150-lawmakers-wary-as-us-on-cusp-of-initial-deal-with-taliban