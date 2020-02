Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 14:59 Hits: 3

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters Thursday in Brussels that the U.S. and Taliban have negotiated a proposal to reduce violence over a seven day period and that “progress” has been made...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/DZmk8JXvfsw/