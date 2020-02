Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 18:31 Hits: 3

The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee said Wednesday it would not be appropriate for the military to take disciplinary action on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for his testimony during President Trump’s impeachment.“His career needs...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482775-top-armed-services-republican-vindmans-career-needs-to-proceed-based-on-his