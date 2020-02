Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 01:00 Hits: 4

Turkey said it retaliated Monday after “intense” shelling by Syrian forces killed five of its soldiers and wounded five others in Syria’s northern Idlib province, a marked escalation a week after a...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/_OAK_RfOnGo/