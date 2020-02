Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 20:30 Hits: 3

The Pentagon is proposing a $15.4 billion fiscal 2021 budget for the Space Force, the newly minted sixth branch of the military.The money, largely transferred from existing Air Force programs, would include $2.5 billion for operations and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482373-pentagon-requests-154b-for-space-force