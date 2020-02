Articles

The Defense Department on Monday unveiled a $705.4 billion budget request that includes a proposal to slash funding for Stars and Stripes, the editorially independent newspaper that covers military matters around the world. Elaine McCusker, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482570-pentagon-proposes-slashing-funding-to-independent-stars-and-stripes-newspaper