Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 23:35 Hits: 3

Democrats picked up another GOP vote ahead of a showdown on President Trump's ability to take military action against Iran without congressional signoff. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said on Tuesday that he will support a resolution...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482660-dems-pick-up-new-gop-support-to-rein-in-trumps-iran-war-powers