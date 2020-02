Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 01:06 Hits: 2

Workers at an Air Force Reserve base in California where a group of Americans are under quarantine after being evacuated from China say they are facing unnecessary harassment from the nearby public due to coronavirus fears.NBC News reported Monday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482448-us-base-workers-involved-in-coronavirus-quarantine-face-harassment-report