Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 01:22 Hits: 10

Supporters of a key arms control treaty between the United States and Russia are raising pressure on the Trump administration to renew the pact after the one-year deadline to do so passed.Democratic lawmakers, arms control advocates and at least one...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482119-trump-under-pressure-to-renew-last-nuke-treaty-with-russia