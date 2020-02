Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

A whistleblower came forward Friday accusing leaders of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of seeking damaging information on a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted at a VA facility.The House Veterans Affairs Committee told Military.com...

