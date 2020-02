Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 01:42 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. at his direction has conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaida leader who claimed responsibility for...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/RbPgTMKvxSk/