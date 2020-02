Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:08 Hits: 0

The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said, amid a crisis of...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/1GnbtAP5Fec/