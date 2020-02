Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 14:59 Hits: 0

The nominee for the Pentagon's second-highest personnel role has withdrawn from consideration for the post after an op-ed he wrote for The Federalist surfaced, sources tell Politico.A number of sources told the publication that J...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/operations/481594-top-pentagon-personnel-nominee-withdraws-after-op-ed-surfaces