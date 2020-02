Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 19:49 Hits: 0

If approved, 64 Purple Hearts for injuries sustained from the Iran ballistic missile strike would surpass the 47 Purple Hearts awarded to Marines from 2016 to 2018 supporting Operation Inherent...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/-0vCBcSeEQ8/