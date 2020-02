Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 20:15 Hits: 0

A U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq would “likely” lead to an ISIS resurgence, according to an intelligence assessment revealed in an inspector general report Tuesday.“The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s analysis for the DoD OIG [Department of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/481451-pentagon-watchdog-us-withdrawal-from-iraq-would-likely-mean-isis-resurgence