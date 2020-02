Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 04:00 Hits: 0

A service member thought to be deployed to Afghanistan surprised his family during President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.Trump announced Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams’s return near the end of his speech, as he called...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/481548-service-member-surprises-family-at-state-of-union