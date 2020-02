Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 20:30 Hits: 0

A leaked recording of an exchange between an Iranian air-traffic controller and an Iranian pilot purports to show that authorities immediately knew a missile had downed a Ukrainian jetliner after...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/op4_h8CRs4Q/