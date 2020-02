Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 18:21 Hits: 0

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Deputy Secretary James Byrne was fired on Monday, just five months after being confirmed for the job by the Senate.“Today, I dismissed VA Deputy Secretary James Byrne due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/481209-no-2-va-official-fired