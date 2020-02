Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

The Trump administration has trained its eye on the new leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force, but may have a hard time targeting a commander expert in delegating behind the scenes and operating below the surface.Esmail Qaani...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/480981-soleimanis-enigmatic-successor-vows-revenge-on-us