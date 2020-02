Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 14:55 Hits: 2

Success of the Afghan Air Force will be a key metric for Pentagon planners seeking to draw down U.S. troops in the country. The U.S. is still bearing most of the burden of air support for Afghan...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/elNwvH335xs/