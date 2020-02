Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 20:47 Hits: 1

The Trump administration has rescinded an Obama-era directive that ended the production or use of land mines, according to a State Department cable first reported by Vox.The cable does away with a 2014 directive to no longer “produce or...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/480746-trump-administration-to-rollback-restriction-on-landmine-use-report