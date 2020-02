Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 18:41 Hits: 1

The Pentagon has issued guidance to its personnel and service members aimed at preventing the possible spread of the new, deadly coronavirus.The memorandum, issued Thursday and released to the public on Friday, tells forces how...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/480913-pentagon-issues-coronavirus-guidance-to-service-members