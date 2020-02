Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 19:29 Hits: 1

The Trump administration has rolled back Obama-era restrictions on the U.S. military’s use of land mines that have been banned by more than 100 countries.“The President has canceled the Obama Administration’s policy to prohibit United States...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/480919-trump-administration-loosens-restrictions-on-use-of-land-mines