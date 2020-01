Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 02:15 Hits: 1

Fourteen additional U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from an Iranian attack on an Iraqi air base earlier this month, the Pentagon announced Thursday. A Department of Defense official said that 64 U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/480815-us-troop-injuries-after-iran-missile-strike-rises-to-64