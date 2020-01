Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 19:03 Hits: 0

The CH-47s will provide Afghan forces with a heavy lift helicopter and troop transport to ferry Afghan commandos and special operators on daring night time raids and counterterrorism missions.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/etumbrIFv2s/