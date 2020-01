Articles

President Trump on Wednesday urged House lawmakers to "vote their HEART" on legislation to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF).The president appeared to give the green light to Republicans to vote in favor of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/480489-trump-urges-lawmakers-to-vote-their-heart-on-aumf-repeal-after-white