Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 17:23 Hits: 1

Republicans are fuming over a planned move by Democrats to consider Iran legislation alongside a commemorative coin bill, saying the floor maneuver is designed to prevent changes to the Democratic-backed measures reining in President Trump’s ability...

