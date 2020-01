Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 21:54 Hits: 2

Gen. Stephen Lyons, head of U.S. Transportation Command, is open to using commercial tanker services to supplement the Air Force's aerial refueling fleet, but that might not do the trick.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/DVXOuzFjgP0/