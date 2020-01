Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 22:51 Hits: 1

The top Republican lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees are adding their names to the growing pushback against the Pentagon’s potential plan to draw down U.S. forces in Africa.Senate Foreign Relations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/480378-gop-foreign-affairs-leaders-join-pushback-against-potential-troop-drawdown-in