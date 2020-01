Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 15:23 Hits: 1

A U.S. Air Force jet crashed in mountainous Taliban territory in Afghanistan on Monday.U.S. Air Force spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett confirmed the crash of the U.S. Bombardier E-11A on Twitter."While the cause of crash is under investigation, there...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/air-force/480055-us-jet-crashes-in-taliban-territory-in-afghanistan-report