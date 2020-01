Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 21:04 Hits: 0

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) warned Friday he would attempt to force the release of the intelligence community’s assessment of who is responsible for killing Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi if the intelligence community does not produce an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/479822-wyden-vows-push-to-force-release-of-khashoggi-assessment