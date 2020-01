Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 16:29 Hits: 1

A bipartisan pair of senators is pressing the Pentagon for “clarity” on the U.S. military mission in Syria.In a letter to the top officials at the Pentagon, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) cited both the recent spike...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/479746-senators-push-pentagon-on-syria-strategy-after-withdrawal-uproar-soleimani