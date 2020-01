Articles

The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops sustained traumatic brain injuries from Iran's retaliatory missile strikes earlier this month on Iraqi bases that house U.S. forces.According to chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, half of the...

