Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

A new poll shows a plurality of Americans approve of President Trump's decision to order the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.Forty-one percent of Americans agreed with the decision, according to the Associated Press and NORC...

