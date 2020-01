Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 23:01 Hits: 2

Iran has long sought the withdrawal of American forces from neighboring Iraq, but the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander in Baghdad has added new impetus to the effort,...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/bqLfKI_95LA/