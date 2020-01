Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:19 Hits: 1

The co-chairman of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force is seeking more information on injuries U.S. service members suffered in Iran’s attack on an Iraqi military base after President Trump downplayed their concussion symptoms as “...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/479590-house-dem-presses-pentagon-after-trump-downplays-severity-of-us-troop-injuries