Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 22:45 Hits: 0

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that sanctions on Iraq were still a possibility in a bilateral meeting with Iraq’s president Wednesday, the first since a U.S. drone strike on Iraqi soil killed a...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/ErvyWz62N1E/