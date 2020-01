Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 03:41 Hits: 0

A drone attack carried out by U.S. forces earlier this month in western Afghanistan that apparently targeted a splinter Taliban group also killed at least 10 civilians, including three women and...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/DM6BY9hBJdg/