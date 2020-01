Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 22:08 Hits: 0

The Pentagon on Wednesday offered little information on the U.S. troops who suffered concussions during an Iranian missile attack earlier this month in Iraq, even as President Trump described their injuries as “not very serious.”Air Force...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/479455-pentagon-offers-few-details-on-troops-injuries-in-iranian-strike-after-trump