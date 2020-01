Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 03:24 Hits: 4

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance must beef up its military training operation in Iraq to ensure that its members are not drawn back into combat there against Islamic State...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/2EIe3INbsgY/