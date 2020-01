Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 23:08 Hits: 4

The Space Development Agency plans to launch satellites in two-year installments, rapidly growing its footprint in LEO until it's operating nearly 1,000 satellites in 2026.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/JtYXDFpMabc/