Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) late Friday unveiled camouflage uniforms bearing the branch’s first nametapes for its members.“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” the service branch tweeted from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478920-space-force-unveils-service-uniforms-with-camouflage-design