Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 01:29 Hits: 1

Eleven U.S. troops were injured in the Iranian missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops earlier this month launched in retaliation for the killing of a top general.Defense One reported Thursday that the U.S. service members were...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478713-11-us-troops-injured-in-iran-missile-strikes-on-iraqi-bases-report