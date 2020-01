Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

Four top Senate Democrats are urging Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reject President Trump’s expected request to use another $7.2 billion in Pentagon funding for his southern border wall.“We are deeply concerned with reports that the President...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478793-senate-dems-urge-esper-to-oppose-shifting-pentagon-money-to-border-wall