Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 18:37 Hits: 3

Supporters of a resolution to constrain President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran are worried tensions with Tehran could flare up again while the Senate’s impeachment trial leaves the measure in limbo.Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the lead sponsor...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478870-iran-resolution-supporters-fear-impeachment-will-put-it-on-back-burner