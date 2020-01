Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 20:44 Hits: 1

The Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee has invited Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to another hearing on Iran after he missed the panel’s hearing this week while on an official trip to California.“This hearing deals with the most weighty...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478835-house-panel-invites-pompeo-to-second-iran-hearing